Australian actress Rebel Wilson has announced that she is now engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

In an Instagram post, Wilson shared moments with her partner in Disneyland.

"We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring ... and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she said in the caption.

Wilson earlier expressed her happiness over the arrival of her child, whom she described as a "beautiful miracle." She also thanked all those who were part of the process.

Last July, Wilson took to social media to introduce Agruma, a Los Angeles-based designer and owner of a fashion brand.

Wilson last dated businessman Jacob Busch, but reports of their split circulated last year. She is known for her character Fat Amy in the film series "Pitch Perfect."

