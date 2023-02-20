Gerard Butler in 'Plane'

MANILA -- The Directors' Guild of the Philippines, Inc. (DGPI) is against the proposed plan to ban the US film "Plane."

This after Sen. Robin Padilla called on the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the public viewing of the movie starring Gerard Butler.

"To outrightly ban the film, especially one already approved by the MTRCB, is a cure much worse than the illness itself, injurious to free expression and sets a precedent for films to be held hostage by imagined slights to our country's reputation," DGPI said in a statement.

"If the state can tolerate free expression for trolls, fake news, and historical revisionism without worrying about their effect on the country's prestige, then the state can do the same for a work that members of the foreign press have regarded as mindless B-movie entertainment rather than a reliable commentary on our country's affairs," it added.

"We support allowing the film to screen, informing the public of any problematic claims it makes, inviting open debate, or simply ignoring the film altogether. But we stand against censorship or banning the exhibition of this film from screening."

The MTRCB has promised to ban “Plane” from showing in Philippine cinemas, Padilla earlier said.

Padilla, in a statement, said he received a commitment from MTRCB officials led by chairperson Lala Sotto, when they met at his Senate office on Friday, following his concerns about the allegedly bad image the movie portrayed about the country.

In his manifestation last February 15 in the Senate, Padilla condemned the portrayal of the Philippines in "Plane," saying the reputation of the country is at stake.

He referred to how the film showed Jolo as controlled by rebels, with government forces no longer there.

