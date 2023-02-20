Michael B. Jordan both stars and steps behind the camera to direct and produce "Creed III", the new movie in the Creed trilogy. Handout

Star Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut in “Creed III", the action-packed boxing movie that sees Adonis Creed take on a childhood friend Damian played by Jonathan Majors.

In the film, Adonis Creed is now thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

"This is an origin story, a sequel, and a trilogy all in one," said Jordan.

“We’ve seen Adonis at a young age in the earlier films, but we never had the chance to really see how he was in and out of juvie, what really shaped him to be the Adonis Creed that we know, before he was adopted and brought into a life of wealth, opportunity and legacy. I felt it would result in a kind of identity crisis for him.”

Jordan said he had a clear vision of the story and where he wanted the Creed family to go.

"The challenge of directing helped motivate me—I wanted to see if I had what it takes to act in and direct something that had been kicking around in my head for a long time. ‘Creed III’ is very personal to me and, thankfully, all those things added up to the perfect situation for this movie," he said.

Jordan feels a kinship with the character of Adonis. Before Jordan ascended to global superstardom with his performance in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” it was the director’s 2015 “Creed” that introduced Jordan to the power of not just admiring, but being part of, a cinematic legacy.

“I grew up along with Adonis Creed,” says Jordan. “I created him with Ryan and got a chance to play him at pivotal times during my own personal life. So now, in the third film in the series, to be able to tell the story of where I am now, and where Adonis is on his journey, feels extremely personal.

“I was excited to see Adonis through to wherever he needed to go next. How does he stay hungry? How does he find motivation now? The answer was, through a reminder about who he was before fame, and before he got everything that he dreamed of. As an actor and a director, that’s what I was most interested in exploring.”

“Creed III” is distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures including the Philippines.