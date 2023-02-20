Marjorie Barretto took to social media to share snaps taken from their family's recent trip in Hong Kong to celebrate Valentine's Day.

In her Instagram post, Barretto said that aside from spending two days in Disneyland, she and her children also toured the city.

Joining her in the trip were Julia, Leon and Erich. Her two other daughters Dani and Claudia were not able to join their trip.

"It's the first time I went away for Valentine’s. I would always make a nice dinner at home for my kids and their partners, but everyone seemed to be busy. So Leon, Erich and I decided to start our Valentine’s early and fly to HK Saturday and spend two days at Disneyland Hotel and stay the rest of the week in the city. But I was really missing my kids and feeling guilty we were not complete. But on Sunday morning I got a really nice surprise, Julia takes an early flight alone… to spend two days with us before going home to shoot. It was precious! my Mommy heart is so HAPPY! Wish the rest of the kids surprised me too!" Barretto wrote.

Julia, Claudia and Leon are Marjorie's children with Dennis Padilla, while Dani is her daughter with Kier Legaspi. Her youngest Erich is her child with former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri.

