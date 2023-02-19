Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress award at BAFTAs

Kerry Condon, winner of the 'Best Supporting Actress' award, poses in the press room of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, 19 February 2023. The event is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Actress Kerry Condon had the luck of the Irish on Sunday (early Monday in Manila) after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London, Britain for her role in the film "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Condon, 40, bested 5 other actors including Filipino actress Dolly De Leon, (Triangle of Sadness), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Carey Mulligan (She Said), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Jamie Lee Curtis, (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

In her acceptance speech, Condon thanked writer-director Martin McDonagh for all the parts he had given her throughout her career. "They make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman," she said.

We're here for Kerry Condon thanking her animals ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/guDK3AV4Y6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

"The Banshees of Inisherin" also racked up wins for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan.

Barry Keoghan thanks Ireland for his BAFTA ❤️🍀 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/SsDqX5EGkv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

The BAFTA for Original Screenplay goes to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin @banshees_movie @searchlightuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9yyGL9HH9h — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland against the backdrop of civil war, "The Banshees Of Inisherin" tells the story of two life-long friends, Padraic Suillebhain and Colm Doherty, whose relationship comes to an end.

The film reunites actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and director McDonagh following the critically acclaimed film In Bruges in 2008.

A FILIPINO AT THE BAFTAs

De Leon's BAFTA nod follows her recent nomination in the United States' Golden Globe Awards as best supporting actress. Bassett clinched the trophy last month.

LOOK: Filipina actress Dolly de Leon arrives for the 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony in London, Britain, this Monday (Manila time).



De Leon is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category of the award-giving body.



📸: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL pic.twitter.com/gtE9vsAsPM — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 19, 2023

'It means a lot to me. They say I'm the first Filipina to be nominated so it's a huge honor for me and to be able to be part of a monumental film like Triangle of Sadness, I am so proud to be here because it was such a great production," she said in an interview.

'They say I'm the first Filipina to be nominated so it's a huge honour for me.'



Dolly De Leon on her #EEBAFTAs nomination. pic.twitter.com/6rNtFwvQZd — BFI (@BFI) February 19, 2023

The last time a Filipino work made a splash at the BAFTAs was in 2014, when the British film "Metro Manila" earned the nomination for Best Film Not In The English Language category. The film starred Filipino actors John Arcilla and Jake Macapagal.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of "Triangle of Sadness," de Leon has been earning non-stop raves from film pundits, winning the supporting-role categories of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, and most recently, Guldbagge Awards.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in mid-2022, and is expected to essay more international roles.

— with a report from Rachel Hermosura, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: