Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ruffa Gutierrez is open to returning to ABS-CBN following the temporary halt of her morning talk show on another TV network, the actress-host said on Monday.

"I'm a freelancer. Anytime! Hi, Tita Cory!" Gutierrez said, laughing, in an interview with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the launch of her latest movie, "Martyr or Murderer."

Gutierrez was referring to the Kapamilya network's head of broadcast Cory Vidanes.

Without revealing details, she said a project with ABS-CBN is actually in the works.

"I am naman talaga," she said of being a freelancer. "I'm in a pause. I just have a contract with AllTV in terms of talk, so I can do a teleserye. As a matter of fact, I'm starting a project with ABS-CBN soon."

Gutierrez was last seen on ABS-CBN as one of the regular judges of a pageant segment of "It's Showtime" in late 2022.

Gutierrez also addressed reactions to her playing former first lady Imelda Marcos for a second time in "Martyr or Murderer," stressing she is merely doing her job as an actress.

"Maraming nagmamahal sa kanya. Marami ring may ayaw sa kanya. So there are two sides talaga. Para sa akin, just don't get involved in the fray. Ang importante, I'm just doing my role," she said.

Addressing "bashers" or those who have been critical of her taking part in the movie about the political family, Gutierrez added: "Wala, hindi na iniintindi 'yun. I'm just grateful na kahit wala akong ginagawa, nagkakaroon ng bashers. 'Yung iba naman, ang dami nang ginagawa, naghuhubad, hindi pa rin pinapansin."

"Huwag sila masyadong seryoso," she went on. "I know that there's always going to be political sides — may mga gusto, merong may ayaw. Pero like I said, wala na tayo doon. Basta ako, characterization!"