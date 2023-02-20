Enrique Gil relishes 'unforgettable' NBA All-Star experience

Actor Enrique Gil got to see his basketball idols in person as one of the celebrity guests in the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In what he said was an "awesome" experience, Gil got to watch the All-Star Festivities including the Slam Dunk Contest, the Three-Point Shootout, and the All-Star Game itself.

"Usually, when I watch an NBA game, I only see one, two superstars in every team, in each team. But now I get to see it in one game -- all the superstars, the best in the NBA in one court, which is amazing," Gil told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

"It's been awesome. Three days, it's amazing ... [it's] a moment I will never forget, for sure," he also said.

Enrique Gil, enjoying the hues, the food and the views in Salt Lake City Utah! Who's excited for ALL-STAR?✋✋✋

Set your alarm for the NBA All-Star Weekend on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/ymqjeiFdTm now at a lower price!#RepublikaNgNBA pic.twitter.com/pm4TopXOp9 — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 17, 2023

Among the highlights of Gil's three-day stay was meeting two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol.

"Of course, I think the moment where I met Pau Gasol, that was a really, really 'cause I'm a huge Laker fan, huge Kobe fan. So to be able to talk to somebody really close to Kobe, it just meant a lot to me. Pau Gasol has to be one of my highlights," he said.

👀 On Day 3 of Enrique Gil’s Salt Lake City Tour, he interviews former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol, plays Ice Buckets with Quentin Richardson, watches the NBA All-Star Practice, and more! ⭐️🏀#RepublikaNgNBA pic.twitter.com/Zq9zaznp6F — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 19, 2023

The actor shared his All-Star experiences with his fans through the NBA Philippines' social media accounts, and was happy at the response he received.

"I'm more active right now, I'm back, and they're just really happy that I'm enjoying my time right here. I just wish my dad was here to experience it with me, but this is definitely a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life, for sure," he said.

Team Giannis wound up beating Team LeBron in the All-Star Game, 184-175, powered by a 55-point outing from Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.