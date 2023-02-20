MANILA -- Audiences all over the world can watch the popular '80s English band Boy George and Culture Club with the livestream of their US concert via SKY Pay-Per-View on Saturday, February 25.

The concert will be available at 11 a.m. with same day replay at 8 p.m. for only P499.

The Grammy and Brit award-winning group is known their light, infectious pop-soul hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Church of the Poison Mind," and "Love is Love," to name a few.

Having sold over 150 million records and delivered over thousands of concerts all over the world, Boy George and Culture Club remains active in the music scene with an ongoing US concert tour and latest single “How to Be a Chandelier.”

SKYcable subscribers can score front row seats of the concert live from Thousand Oaks, California by subscribing to mysky.com.ph/skyppv, with livestream pass available now.

