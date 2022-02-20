Kiana Valenciano drops music video of 'Heartbeat on Me'

MANILA – Kiana Valenciano finally dropped the official music video of her new song “Heartbeat On Me” on Sunday.

The upbeat pop track was written by Kiana herself, along with Jesse Barrera and Albert Posis.

The music video, on the other hand, was directed by Kiana’s brother Gab.

“A very special project for a very special person. So proud of you, Kwinks!! Honored to have done this with you! Love you,” Gab said of the music video, a snippet of which he posted on Instagram.

Beaming with pride of his children’s new collaboration, Gary Valenciano also took to social media to promote Kiana’s new song.

“Do checkout @kianavee and her new music video on he YouTube channel. “Heartbeat On Me’ Directed by none other than @gabvalenciano. What a special day this is for me!!! I know you’ll enjoy it!!!!” he said.

Aside from the veteran performer, Kiana and Gab’s celebrity cousins such as KC Concepcion and Donny Pangilinan also rallied behind them as they plugged the release of the music video on their social media pages.

It was announced last year that Kiana has been tapped to perform at the 2022 SXSW (South by Southwest) Music Festival.

As stated in its official website, the SXSW Music Festival “brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent.”

It will be held on March 14-20 in Austin, Texas.

