Jake Ejercito tries scuba diving with daughter Ellie

MANILA – Jake Ejercito had more fun than expected as he tried out scuba diving for the first time.

As seen in his most recent Instagram update, Ejercito made his first dive along with his daughter Ellie.

While they had just finished their first course, Ejercito confessed to looking forward to the next one already.

“Wish we had a better underwater cam, but it was awesome to be with Ellie on my first ever dive,” he said.

Ellie is Ejercito’s only child with ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

In an interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann have worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.

“Nakikita ko lang sa kanya dati, may times na kapag magulo, siyempre nakikita ko kay Ellie na nahihirapan din siya. And what’s good about now is parang kasi ang priority namin is yung what’s good for Ellie… So nakikita ko sa kanya na hindi na siya nahihirapan, smooth lahat, okay yung communication.”

Since Ellie has been living in Siargao with her mom, Ejercito makes sure to frequently visit his daughter in the island.

FROM THE ARCHIVES