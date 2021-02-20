WATCH: Vivoree transforms into Sarah G in ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ premiere

Vivoree Esclito performs as Sarah Geronimo in the pilot episode of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Hello, Stranger” actress Vivoree Esclito showcased her singing and dancing talents, as she transformed into pop superstar Sarah Geronimo in the pilot episode of the new season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” that aired Saturday.

Esclito, 20, was assigned to perform Geronimo’s juggernaut hit “Tala,” in a bid to impress judges Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Sharon Cuneta.

During her performance training, Esclito was reminded by coach Nyoy Volante of Geronimo’s “intensity” during her numbers, with her snappy movements matched with emotion appropriate to the song’s lyrics.

Vocal coach Jed Madela, meanwhile, gave Esclito tips on Geronimo’s vocal stylings, such as her “hikbi,” or sharp breathing in some performances.

For her actual performance, Esclito wore the same costume Geronimo had on during the memorable “Grand Tala Day” in January 2020.

Aside from Esclito, celebrities competing in this season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” are Geneva Cruz, Jhong Hilario, Klarisse de Guzman, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — two regular and two “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).