WATCH: Kris Aquino reunites with son Josh, explains reason why they were apart

Kris Aquino and her son Bimby have a conversation with her eldest child, Josh, who has been living apart from them for two months. Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA — Kris Aquino shared on Friday her touching reunion with son Josh, who has been based in Tarlac, apart from his mother and younger brother, since December 2020.

Aquino, 50, posted a 15-minute video of Josh’s brief visit in Manila, where the mother and son caught up.

“Our probinsyano is here to visit us, visit me, pero may schedule. Babalik daw siya right away. Babalik daw siya at four o’clock. Kakarating mo pa lang babalik ka na agad!” Aquino said.

Aquino and Josh last met in person on December 26, before leaving for Tarlac. Moving to the province, Aquino earlier said, was the sole decision of Josh.

In their conversation, Josh told his mother that among his activities there were biking and jogging outdoors, noting the fresh air.

Aquino is similarly set to move to a beachfront property in “the province,” she announced last week. When she asked Josh whether he would want to join her there instead, he declined.

“Okay. Madali akong kausap. Sure? Sige, mahirap kalaban pag nag-decide na na, ‘Dito ako,’” Aquino said.

Josh’s decision to stay in Tarlac is a sentimental one tied to his maternal grandmother, the late former president Corazon Aquino, according to Kris.

Aquino explained that when Josh was growing up, he spent a significant amount of time with his grandmother. Josh, who is now 20, lives with autism.

“When he was born, I was not yet at the level I was,” Aquino said, referring to her career. “All those ‘yung mga program, PTC (parent-teacher conference), events sa school, I was taping, I was shooting, and lola niya talaga ang pumuno sa lahat ng ‘yun.”

In their family home in Tarlac, Josh sleeps in the same room and the same bed as the former president when she was still alive, Kris noted.

“I can truly understand kung bakit doon niya gusto, kasi all those times that the mother was busy… I think so many of the working moms can understand this: If the lola was the one who went at pinunuan ‘yung mga hindi kayang gawin nung nanay na nagtatrabaho, then the lola will always be number one. And that’s fine with me. Because I could never have raised a boy na ganito ka-generous, ganito kabait sa lahat,” she said.