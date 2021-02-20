WATCH: Jhong Hilario’s apl.de.ap transformation wows ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Jhong Hilario performs as Filipino rapper apl.de.ap in the pilot episode of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Initially daunted by the prospect of rapping, Jhong Hilario nonetheless passed his apl.de.ap transformation with flying colors, in the pilot episode of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” on Saturday.

Hilario, dubbed local showbiz’s “Sample King” for his acrobatic dance moves, was tasked to perform The Black Eyed Peas member’s rap track “Bebot.”

For Hilario’s impersonation training, movement coach Nyoy Volante observed that apl.de.ap often shows his full set of teeth while rapping, while vocal coach Jed Madela noted the rapper’s American accent in specific lyrics like the word “Filipino.”

The preparation appeared to pay off for Hilario. Beyond his makeup and prosthetic mohawk and beard that physically transformed him, the “It’s Showtime” mainstay impressed judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano with his rapping skills and expressions.

“Sobrang saya, kasi parang ibang mundo sa akin ‘to,” Hilario said, after his number.

Aside from Hilario, celebrities competing in this season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” are Geneva Cruz, Klarisse de Guzman, Vivoree Esclito, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).