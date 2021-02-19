WATCH: Here’s how Kapamilya DJs reacted to return of MOR Entertainment

MANILA - The DJs and hosts of My Only Radio for Life, or MOR Philippines, expressed excitement that they will be returning on air as part of the newly rebranded MOR Entertainment, 8 months after its radio broadcast was forced shut.

Speaking to members of the media, the MOR Entertainment DJs and hosts shared their thoughts about their return to various digital platform.

"Sabi nga nila, magsasarado 'yung pinto, magbubukas ang Panginoong Diyos ng tamang daan para sa ating lahat. So I was really very excited sa bagong MOR Entertainment kasi we are still able to convey 'yung message namin na, siyempre to influence positively lahat ng mga Pilipino," DJ Macky Kho said.

DJ Bong Bastic noted that they are also excited to be working with DJs from all over the Philippines.

They are also grateful for the opportunity to return and continue working for MOR Entertainment.

MOR Entertainment, which returned last Sunday, will feature daily, live programs on Facebook and Kumu, podcasts on Spotify, and exclusive content on YouTube.

MOR fans can look forward to programs hosted by Chico, Chinaheart, Kisses, Nicki Morena, Onse, and Popoy from Manila; Ateng Jeri B, Erick D, Bong Bastic, and Tito Son from Luzon; Daddy Sarge, Jacky G, Macky Kho, and Master James Spider from Visayas; and Betina Briones, David Bang, Kokoy, and Mary Jay from Mindanao.

MOR Philippines had broadcast on radio with different stations across the country until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

