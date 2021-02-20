‘Hindi niyo kami mae-echos!’ Gary V, impersonators fail to deceive ‘Hide and Sing’

Gary Valenciano joins ‘Hide and Sing’ as its mystery celebrity singer on Saturday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Hindi niyo kami mae-echos!” quipped Vice Ganda on Saturday, as he and his “It’s Showtime” co-hosts were made to guess which among the mystery singers in “Hide and Sing” was the celebrity.

Despite their best efforts, music icon Gary Valenciano and impersonators of his distinct singing voice failed to deceive the hosts, who helped contestant Empress Schuck assess the singers.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After three rounds of group singing, question-and-answer, and individual singing, Shuck guessed that “TagoKanta 3” was Valenciano, despite the hosts warning, in jest, that the familiar voice was itself a ruse.

Valenciano’s tactic, it appeared, was to perform without changing his voice — in contrast to past celebrity singers — to mislead the hosts and contestant that he was an impersonator.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Going with her gut feeling, Schuck stuck with her pick, and was elated to see Valenciano’s face when it was time for the reveal.

Valenciano then performed his iconic hit “Di Bale Na Lang,” before inviting viewers to tune in to the third season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which will premiere on Saturday night.