MANILA – Kylie Padilla was unable to evade questions about the relationship between her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica and sexy actress AJ Raval, which they belatedly confirmed on Valentine’s Day.

“Everyone’s happy. That’s what’s important,” said Padilla during the press conference of her upcoming project, as quoted by Inquirer.

Padilla was asked for her reaction now that the “secret” is out in the open.

“I’m happy for everyone! We all went through some sort of depression [during the pandemic]. Just being happy is a blessing,” she said.

“No joke—I’m just happy that everyone’s finding happiness,” Padilla added.

Raval and with Abrenica finally confirmed their relationship more than a year since they were first romantically linked to each other.

On Valentine's Day, Raval released a photo with the actor with a sweet message.

“I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” she wrote, tagging the actor's Instagram account.

Moments after Raval's confirmation, Abrenica also dropped a photo with his new girlfriend.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Abrenica and Padilla have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.