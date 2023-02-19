P-pop boy band SB19. Photo: Twitter/@SB19Official

P-pop sensation SB19 continues to expand its reach outside of the country, as the five-piece act were recently featured in a docuseries tackling the global K-pop phenomenon.

The show "K-pop Generation," which is available on Korean streaming platform TVING, explores the international success of the K-pop industry, featuring interviews with artists, producers, fans and music critics.

It also featured K-pop-inspired acts from countries outside of South Korea, including SB19, whose all-Filipino members were trained by a Korean entertainment company.

In a 4-minute snippet from the series posted on TVING's YouTube channel, the members of SB19 talked about their rise to fame and goals as artists.

"'SB' stans for Sound Break, meaning breaking into the music scene here in the Philippines, and also to promote, of course, Filipino music and Filipino culture to the world stage," said main vocalist Stell.

Pablo, the group's leader, said the members chose to train under ShowBT Philippines because "it's a Korean company."

"And we know that Korean entertainment is very flourished, it's very successful and they have their own system to train their talents," said Pablo, who also recounted the group's breakthrough after a dance practice clip for their second single "Go Up" went viral.

Josh said the members share the vision of wanting to make a change in the music industry.

"That's why we came up with the name 'Sound Break,' It means breaking into the music industry in the Philippines, and I think hopefully in the world as well, and I think that's what we're doing right now," Josh said.

"We're very lucky and fortunate that we were able to do it, slowly but surely," he added.

In December, SB19 wrapped up its ""Where You At" world tour, which made stops in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

In 2021, the group was nominated for the Top Social Artist category at the Billboard Music Awards, alongside American pop star Ariana Grande and top K-pop acts BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen.

