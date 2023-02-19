Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ogie Alcasid praised Zack Tabudlo for his contributions to the OPM industry after his set in the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

After singing his song "Akin Ka" with his band, Alcasid could not help it but tell the artist that he also sings his songs.

"I love those songs, alam mo 'yung 'Binibini' kinakanta ko 'yun," Alcasid said.

Alcasid praised Tabudlo for his craft and said: "I really appreciate all the stuff that you've done for OPM. You really are an amazing singer-songwriter."

"I congratulate you for, you know, the vision that you have, and the music that you bring to your audience."

As he launched his sophomore album "for all," Tabudlo earlier explained that he drew inspiration from '70s music as well artists like Michael Jackson, Harry Styles, and Bruno Mars for his new songs.

Last 2021, Tabudlo, released his 14-track album debut album “Episode."

