MANILA – Mikee Cojuangco reunited with Regine Velasquez during the second night of the latter’s “Solo” concert at the Circuit Performing Arts Theater in Makati.

Through an Instagram post, Cojuangco shared a series of their pictures together wherein she also tagged Donna Cruz.

“Na-miss ka namin, Doings! Alam mo na ang gagawin ha,” Cojuangco wrote in the caption.

To which, Cruz responded: “Iniisip ko saan ko isisingit sarili ko … hahaha”.

In another comment, Cruz expressed how much she misses her two friends, who were her co-stars in the 1996 musical film “Do Re Mi.”

The last time the three of them shared the stage together was in 2017 in a surprise number also at Velasquez’s anniversary concert. At that time, Velasquez, Cojuangco and Cruz took the stage to perform “I Can,” the theme song of “Do Re Mi.”

In a past interview, Cruz said “Do Re Mi” is her favorite film of all time because that’s where the three of them started their friendship.

“Sobrang close kami. Naging close talaga kami doon. Parang hindi kami nagtatrabaho,” she said at the time.

Although it has been years since their film was first released, the three said they always get requests to sing “I Can.”