South Korean actor Kim Mingue. Photo: Instagram/@mingue.k

South Korean actor Kim Mingue, best known for starring in the romantic-comedy series "Business Proposal," is coming to the Philippines for the first time to meet his fans.

On its social media accounts, local events producer Rise Media Philippines announced Saturday that the 28-year-old actor will hold a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on April 14.

Get ready to have a heavenly moment with Kim Mingue this coming April 14 at the New Frontier Theater for his first-ever fanmeet right here in the Philippines!



It may not be a “Business Proposal,” but say yes and we’ll see you soon!#MingueMomentinManila#KimMingue #RiseMediaPH pic.twitter.com/s5ZRk7FGzC — Rise Media Philippines (@risemediaph) February 18, 2023

"Get ready to have a heavenly moment with Kim Mingue this coming April 14 at the New Frontier Theater for his first-ever fan meet right here in the Philippines," Rise Media said in its Twitter post.

"It may not be a 'Business Proposal,' but say yes and we'll see you soon!" it said, adding that ticketing details would be released in the coming week.

Kim began his acting career in 2013 with a minor role in the TV series "Monstar." His other notable dramas include "Backstreet Rookie" (2020) and "Snowdrop" (2021).

Last year, he starred in the hit Netflix series "Business Proposal," playing the role of the assistant and best friend to the male lead portrayed by Ahn Hyoseop.

Kim currently stars in the series "The Heavenly Idol" as a high priest from another dimension who wakes up in the body of a K-pop idol.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO