Screen grab from Studio Wabi Sabi on Youtube.

MANILA - The cast of the Thai boys' love series "Between Us" is coming to Manila for a fan meeting in May.

Studio Wabi Sabi on Sunday announced the cast of the popular series, led by Boun Noppanut and Prem Warut, will be meeting their Filipino fans on May 28 at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

Joining Boun and Prem are Bosston Suphadach and Sammy Coates, Yacht Patsit and Oreo Puwanai, and Tae Weerapat and Benz Panupun.

Tickets will be available on February 26 at 4 p.m. on the CDM Entertainment website.

Tickets are priced at P3,500, P8,500 and P15,000.