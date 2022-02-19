Photo from Win Metawin Instagram account

Popular Thai actor Win Metawin has been hospitalized after suffering from food poisoning, production company GMMTV revealed.

GMMTV said on Saturday that Metawin, known for his role in hit boys’ love series “2gether,” was admitted to a hospital Friday after experiencing stomach ache, diarrhea, and fatigue.

As of Saturday noon, Metawin’s condition has improved but the actor remains exhausted and still needs to receive medical treatment and sufficient rest.

GMMTV said the scheduled events of the actor will be postponed until he makes a full recovery.

Meanwhile, #GetWellSoonMetawin trended on Twitter right after the announcement made by GMMTV.

Metawin alongside Bright Vachirawit rose to popularity in the Philippines through the series “2gether,” whose sequel “Still 2gether” premiered here simultaneously with its run in Thailand.

In "2gether," Bright and Win portray Sarawat and Tine, schoolmates whose pretend romance becomes real. The series' strong social media presence, even in the Philippines, is credited for the growing popularity of Thailand's BL genre locally.

The local version, through the partnership of Dreamscape and Thai producer GMMTV, even had its own OPM theme song, “With a Smile,” performed by Vachirawit.

Last year, they had a virtual fan meet with their Filipino “BrightWin” fans.

Metawin is currently part of the "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" with Vachirawit.

