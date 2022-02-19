Singer Jake Zyrus proudly shared his topless photo to “free” himself from insecurities, dedicating his post to other transgender people.

Zyrus took to social media to open up about his dilemma in posting a topless photo, taking in consideration the possible reaction of netizens.

According to him, he was insecure of his body despite being happy with his decision to transition as a man.

“Pinag-isipan kong maigi kung ipo-post ko ba 'to. Kasi lagi kong iniisip kung anong sasabihin ng ibang tao,” he said.

“Sa ilang taon na nag-transition ako, masaya ako sa naging takbo ng buhay ko, pero lagi pa rin akong nai-insecure sa katawan ko. Siguro dahil na rin sa standard ng karamihan.”

Zyrus said he mustered courage to finally showcase the result of his hard work, pain, and tears.

“Pero ngayon, palalayain ko na lahat yun. Pagtawanan mo o hindi, hindi mo alam ang sakit, iyak at mga dugo na pinagdaanan ko bago ako nagkaroon ng confidence na buong buo ko i-post ito,” Jake quipped.

Zyrus said he is now more comfortable with his body. He also hopes that it would inspire other transgender individuals to be proud of themselves.

“Masaya ako at gusto ko lang ipakita sa inyo na eto ako. Sa wakas, komportable sa nakikita ko. Hindi ako humihingi ng opinyon,” Jake said.

“Para ito sa mga kapwa ko transgender. Kung naghahanap kayo ng sign o confidence para ipakita at maging proud sa kung sino ka, tara sasabayan kita. Para sayo to.”

Last June 2021, Zyrus opened up about his past as Charice, as well as all the pain he had to endure.

Zyrus said he is still grateful for Charice and all the experiences she had.

“The moment I transitioned, the moment na nag-undergo na ako ng hormone change and all that, I would still talk about what happened before, with Charice and all that. I will always be grateful, I enjoyed 'yung experience, 'yung mga tao na nakilala ko… I am grateful na until now, I am still able to get in touch with them, with David,” he said.

Jake Zyrus made his debut via Twitter in 2017. His post where he introduced his new name has garnered thousands of likes, as well as mixed messages of support and criticism.