Actress Ria Atayde made sure to celebrate her brother Arjo’s showbiz milestone as she revealed a throwback picture of them together.

On Instagram, Ria shared a photo of her with Arjo back when they were still kids.

“This dude marks his 10th year in showbiz today. What a beautiful 10 year career it has truly been,” Ria said in the caption.

The actress said that her most favorite role Arjo did was to be her brother.

“I am so proud of you and of everything you have achieved. But among all the roles you’ve portrayed, my favorite would still have to be my brother because even with the craziness of everything else, that’s one thing you’ve never forgotten to do — to stay humble and to be the same Arjo you have always been,” she continued.

She also expressed gratitude to Arjo for guiding her in life.

“Thank you for not only inspiring me to always do my best but for guiding me through this crazy world too,” Ria said.

“Love you @arjoatayde!!! Happy 10th anniversary in showbiz 🤍✨ Ilysm and I will always be your number 1 fan and OG baby sister.”

Meanwhile, Atayde thanked his sister for the touching tribute.

“Thank you wiwi! Could not have survived 10years without you. I love you wi.. thank you for being the best sister anyone could ask for,” Arjo responded.

Arjo is seeking a congressional seat in the coming May 2022 elections. He is running as an independent candidate.

He filed his COC at the Comelec NCR office in Intramuros, Manila. He was accompanied by his parents, businessman Art Atayde and actress Sylvia Sanchez, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Arjo was the first Filipino to win Best Actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards for his role in the iWantTFC original series "Bagman."

He renewed his contract with ABS-CBN in February 2021.