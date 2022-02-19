Mark Neumann isa nang ganap na financial consultant

Mula sa Instagram ni Mark Neumann

Panibagong landas na ang tinahak ng aktor na si Mark Neumann matapos ibahagi na isa na siyang financial consultant.

Sa kaniyang Instagram account, ikinuwento ni Neumann na 2 taon na siyang nagtatrabaho bilang isang licensed financial professional sa isang life insurance company.

Ayon sa aktor, mas lalong naging bukas ang kaniyang pananaw sa financial literacy dahil sa bagong trabaho.

“In this journey, many things have opened my mind about Financial literacy that I have always loved to share to my friends and loved ones. Some may suprise you and a lot may open up new opportunities in life,” ani Neumann.

Masaya rin aniya siya na natutulungan ang kaniyang mga kaibigan at kliyente tungkol sa usapin ng investment opportunities at galaw ng merkado.

“Whatever it is, sitting down with my friends and clients to discuss market trends and the current market outlook for good investment opportunities as well as helping them in "making a good move" towards their financial goals "InLife" have always been so fruitful,” dagdag nito.

Paliwanag din ng aktor, napapanahon ang trabaho niya ngayon lalo na at mayroong pandemya sa mundo na naglagay sa maraming tao sa hindi maayos na estado ng pamumuhay.

“The things we do as financial professionals are also very timely considering the many uncertainties this pandemic has brought to Filipino families and individuals,” saad nito.

“That is why, I encourage all of you to talk to your trusted financial advisor to better defend your funds from further attacks from these uncertainties and plan what's best for the coming months and years.”

Noong 2017, lumipat sa ABS-CBN si Neumann kung saan napanood siya sa “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” “I Love You, Hater,” at “La Luna Sangre.”

Huli itong napanood sa iWant series na “Mga Batang Poz” na umikot sa mga kwento ng kabataan na HIV-positive.