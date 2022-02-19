Photo from Film Development Council of the Philippines

Three Filipino films, including the award winners “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and “Big Night!”, are set to represent the country at the 17th Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF).

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Jun Robles Lana’s “Big Night!” will compete in the film festival’s Grand Prix and Most Promising Talent Award, the OAFF’s top citations.

“Big Night!”, a comedy about a gay beautician accused of being a drug user, stars Christian Bables, Eugene Domingo, Ricky Davao, Gina Alajar, John Arcilla and Janice de Belen.

The movie won big at the recent 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director for Lana, Best Actor for Bables, and Best Supporting Actor for Arcilla.

Meanwhile, “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” will have another run internationally as it is set to be screened at the festival’s Spotlight section featuring rising films that highlight new talent in cinema.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” which follows a family in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda, has drawn critical acclaim worldwide, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

It also bagged 2nd Best Picture, Best Actress for Charo Santos-Concio, Best Supporting Actress for Rans Rifol, and Jury Prize Award for Daniel Padilla during the 2021 MMFF.

Romantic-comedy film “You and Me and the Ending,” meanwhile, will also participate under the “New Action! Southeast Asia” category, a special program that showcases new movements in Southeast Asian cinema.

Directed by Irene Villamor, the film, led by real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles, revolves around the story of a bagman falling in love with a hotelkeeper. They hide in the northernmost part of the country to start anew but an unexpected end awaits them.

The OAFF is an annual event that aims to promote Osaka worldwide as a gateway city for Asian films.

For its 17th edition which will run from March 10-21, the festival program will be happening in a hybrid set-up, having both an online program and theatrical screenings of the selected films.