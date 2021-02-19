Jolina Magdangal and Mark Escueta's son Pele turns 7

MANILA -- Pele, the eldest child of celebrity couple Jolina Magdangal and Mark Escueta, celebrated his 7th birthday.

"Happy happy 7th birthday my Pele. Everyday lagi ako nagpapasalamat kay Papa Jesus na ikaw ay binigay n'ya sa buhay namin ni Papa. Lumalaki kang isang mabuti at mapagmahal na bata. Thank you for being obedient, sweet and funny. Very good ka sa homeschool n'yo lagi ni Papa and I am proud of you. And kahit lagi ka inaaway ni Vika, nakikita ko how much you love her. Lagi ko naa-appreciate 'pag sensitive ka sa feelings ni Mama at sa pag-alaga sa 'kin 'pag pagod galing work. I love you soooo much anak. Mama will always be your best friend," Magdangal told her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Magdangal and Escueta welcomed Pele on February 18, 2014, more than two years after they got married.

They also have a daughter Vika, who is now 3 years old.

