Friendly vacay? Derek Ramsay joins Ellen Adarna, her son Elias on ‘road trip’

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna, and the latter’s son Elias, are seen on a ‘road trip’ in a selfie posted by the actor on Friday. Instagram: @ramsayderek07

MANILA — Since the viral dinner party that first sparked rumors romantically linking them, Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna appear to have developed a deeper relationship, as the two shared on Friday their latest activity together.

On Instagram, Ramsay shared a selfie of him with Adarna and the actress’ son, Elias. The photo shows the three inside a car, and was captioned by the actor, “Road trip!”

Prior, Ramsay and Adarna similarly shared snaps of their vacation at a Batangas resort in January. They were with several other companions. Elias, Adarna’s son with her former partner, actor John Lloyd Cruz, was also with them at the time.

Ramsay and Adarna first stirred rumors of a brewing romance earlier in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor circulated online.

They each subsequently denied having romantic ties, saying they’re only friends, at least so far.

Both are single, having come from respective controversial breakups. Adarna was most recently with Cruz until late 2019; while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.

