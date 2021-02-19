Empress Schuck treated to surprise bridal shower

MANILA -- Actress Empress Schuck received a surprise bridal shower from her loved ones, four months after her engagement with former model Vino Guingona.

Schuck shared photos and clips from the surprise party in her personal Instagram account on Thursday, February 18.

"Don't even know what to say while typing this! I'm so blessed by thoughtful, unselfish friends. I can't thank you guys enough. This is a dream come true! I love you all!" Schuck wrote, as she tagged her friends like actress Melissa Ricks.

In her most recent post, Schuck, who is still in disbelief with the surprise she received, thanked the Lord for blessing her with "wonderful people."



"First time ko ma-surprise ng ganito! No words can express how I feel! I don't know what I did to deserve this but I just like to thank the Lord for blessing me with these wonderful people! I’ll never forget this day. Thank you for making me feel loved! To all my friends/bridesmaids who didn’t make it, thank you for your gifts and efforts as well! I appreciate everything," she wrote.



Schuck and Guingona got engaged in September last year on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia.

"And so this day has become even more special. Its not just Athalia’s birthday anymore but also a new celebration of God’s intention. Thank you @vinoguingona for doing it on her birthday and in this special home witnessed by my whole family. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you to my siblings for helping vino arrange this, to my parents’ blessing, " Schuck wrote at the time.

"A new chapter begins for me. And I know by walking with God together, we are on the right path. The goal of our relationship is to honor him and do things what’s right in his eyes and that’s what we’re going to do real soon. Praise be to God," she added.

Guingona is the grandson of former Vice President Teofisto Guingona Jr.

