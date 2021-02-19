‘Daot ka talaga!’ Vice Ganda and Angeline roasting each other on ‘Showtime’ will make you laugh

Close friends Vice Ganda and Angeline Quinto exchange teasing jokes on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Thursday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda has “sosyal” moments with Anne Curtis, and “physical hosting” with Jhong Hilario and Vhong Navarro, in memorable moments on “It’s Showtime” that would often go viral on social media.

With the addition of Kim Chiu as a regular co-host of the noontime program, she, too, has become a frequent target of Vice Ganda’s quips, making for laugh-out-loud banter.

Vice Ganda is continuing that streak with singer Angeline Quinto, who now sits as a judge in the singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

The close friends had no shortage of teasing comments, as seen in the Thursday episode of “It’s Showtime.” with topics ranging from their outfits to their choice of English words.

“Daot ka talaga! Parang ang perfect mo!” Quinto protested, laughing, when Vice Ganda teased her about speaking in English when she critiqued a contestant.

“Hindi mo na-receive memo?” Vice Ganda answered. “Dineclare na ng society: perfect ako talaga!”

Vice Ganda and Quinto “roasting” each other — as Gen Z and millennials would put it — has been a staple of their onscreen interactions over the years, from the latter’s “Gandang Gabi Vice” guesting to her appearance in the comedian’s vlog.

