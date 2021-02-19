‘Bakit lumiliyad si Pilita?’ Janine Gutierrez reveals reason behind grandma’s iconic pose

Janine Gutierrez drew comparisons with her maternal grandmother, music icon Pilita Corrales, with her trending ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ performance. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — While Janine Gutierrez agrees that talent “runs in the blood,” the one she inherited from Pilita Corrales is only 10% of the music icon’s at most.

This was the actress’ playful answer to comparisons with her maternal grandmother, after her trending performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” which has drawn nearly 2 million views.

Gutierrez’s number, where she covered GIBBS’s “No Hearts,” marked her solo debut on the ABS-CBN program since officially signing with the network in January.

“Masaya talaga at thankful sa support ng lahat,” Gutierrez said of the positive feedback to her performance. “Talaga namang sobrang surreal na makapag-solo prod sa ‘ASAP.’ Magkaka-totoo pala, ganoon ‘yung feeling ko ngayon!”

Gutierrez, 31, was asked about her viral number in the Thursday episode of “Hotspot,” during an interview that touched on several topics, including Corrales.

Gutierrez’s widely watched performance had fans comparing her to Corrales, 81, in terms of singing talent and beauty.

But for the “Dito at Doon” star, her own stage presence is no match to her grandmother’s, which has been seen internationally and which has earned Corrales the moniker, “Asia’s Queen of Songs.”

“Idol ko talaga ‘yan si Mamita, pero pagdating sa talent niya, iba talaga ‘yung level niya, talagang iconic. Timeless si Mamita,” she said. “Hanggang ngayon, kahit ‘yung mga bagong kanta, nakakanta niya. Talagang legend.”

The exchange about Corrales brought up the music veteran’s signature “liyad” pose in her countless performances, made memorable to many Filipinos through ABS-CBN’s “Your Evening with Pilita,” which ran from 1964 to 1972.

When asked by host DJ JhaiHo why Corrales would often do the pose, where she bends slightly backward during a song, Gutierrez said: “Alam ko ‘yung sagot! Iyon daw ‘yung paraan para maabot niya ‘yung mataas na note. So, parang hinuhugot niya or something.”

“Tinry ko pero parang hangin lang lumabas sa akin! Walang note!” she quipped.

Aside from her ties with Corrales, Gutierrez’s “showbiz royalty” tag owes to her being a daughter of actors Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon. Her paternal grandfather, Corrales’ former partner, is screen veteran Eddie Gutierrez. Her maternal grandparents — the adoptive parents of her mother — are also showbiz icons: Christopher de Leon and Nora Aunor.

