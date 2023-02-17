Photo from Stephen Speaks' Facebook page

MANILA - Acoustic pop rock act Stephen Speaks got an experience in Manila that any famous personality may be familiar with.

In a Facebook post, the band said their Grab driver was pulled over by a traffic enforcer for a violation but was let off in exchange for a favor.

"Our Grab (like Uber) driver just got pulled in Manila over for running a red light, and my tour crew bribed him with a selfie with me to let us go. He said he sings Passenger Seat at the karaoke bar," said the band led by singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger.

"I was like…. I can’t believe that actually worked."

Speaks is in the country for the fifth time to visit several places, release a single, and launch the vinyl version of his “greatest album.”