MTRCB has promised to ban movie 'Plane', Padilla says

MANILA – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has promised to ban the international movie “Plane” from showing in Philippine cinemas, Sen. Robinhood “Robin” Padilla said.

Padilla, in a statement Saturday, said he received a commitment from MTRCB officials led by Chairperson Lala Sotto, when they met at his Senate office on Friday, following his concerns about the allegedly bad image the movie portrayed about the country.

"Opo. Ang sabi nila sa akin, kinausap po nila ang distributor. At ngayon ang gusto natin masulatan natin ang mismong producer," Padilla said in a radio interview, according to his office.

The former action star thanked Sotto for her promise to call the attention of the film’s Philippine distributor.

In his manifestation last February 15 in the Senate, Padilla condemned the portrayal of the Philippines in "Plane," saying the reputation of the country is at stake.

He referred to how the film showed Jolo as controlled by rebels, with government forces no longer there.

Padilla said the film's negative portrayal of the Philippines comes at a time that the country is trying to revive its tourism after the pandemic. He also voiced concerns over the film's portrayal of Jolo residents as siding with terrorists.

"Sabi ko sana kung pinanindigan na lang ng pelikulang ito na fiction lang siya, hindi na nila nilagay ang Pilipinas," he said.

Padilla said he could not keep quiet on the matter because he chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. He also chided "critics" who questioned his protests against the film.

"Hindi tayo pwedeng manahimik dito... Ang panawagan ko sa inyo, pagdating sa oras na ang bayan natin ay inaalipusta at minamaliit, huwag natin ipagtanggol ang dayuhang ito... Nasaan ang ating pagiging makabayan pag ganitong oras na ang ating imahe ay minamaliit," he said.

The senator said he wanted to give the MTRCB the mandate to issue guidelines that will prohibit films that may damage the Philippines' reputation from airing in the country.

