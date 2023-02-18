Photo from It's Showtime! Twitter page

MANILA – Mary Delle Cascabel set the stage on fire as she was hailed as the grand winner of “It’s Showtime!” segment “Girl on Fire” on Saturday.

Cascabel bested Kaye Alfafara and Beverly Ypon in the final three of the “Blazing Finale” of the competition to take home the P500,000 cash prize and an exclusive management contract from Star Magic’s Polaris.

Cascabel tallied a total average score of 9.3 to top the contest. Alfafara got 8.7 points while Ypon had 7.7.

Cascabel entered the grand finals with nine other finalists, who all battled in the first round with their own backup dancers.

For the eventual champion, she performed with the SZHD group in the opening salvo of the competition that was enough for her to land a spot in the top 6.

Joining her in the SLAY-dium were Alfafara, Ypon, Krystin Mendoza, Kim Duenas, and Kim Tubiano.

In the second round, the six remaining contestants showcased their moves while inside the SLAY-dium and to the tune of “Bang Bang” sung by Jona, Sheena Belarmino, and Janine Berdin.

In the end, it was Cascabel, Alfafara, and Ypon, who advanced to the final battle on the “Ring of Fire.”

Cascabel was mentored by AC Bonifacio.



