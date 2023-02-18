LOOK: Anne Curtis gets tons of gifts on her birthday



MANILA – Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis could not help but gush over the love she received on her birthday.

Curtis took to Instagram on Saturday to thank everyone who did not forget her special day. In her post, the “It’s Showtime!” host flaunted the gifts she got, which almost filled a room.

The actress got a handful of flower bouquets, numerous cakes, and even presents from luxury brands.

Last Friday, Curtis also wowed her followers with her beautiful photo shoot, while wearing a black off-shoulder dress.

"Chapter 38. Can’t wait to live and love through every page of you," Curtis wrote on her Instagram page.

She also had a grand production number on “Showtime”, performing Britney Spears' hits "Toxic," "Baby One More Time," "(You Drive Me) Crazy" and "Oops!...I Did It Again."

The birthday number of Curtis was also a hit among netizens, as the hashtag #ShowtimeGirlAnneFire became the top trending topic on Twitter.



