MANILA – Actress Janella Salvador will rest her Regina Vanguardia and Valentina personas – for now.

After her iconic role as the super villain on “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Salvador penned a goodbye letter to her characters Valentina and Regina Vanguardia in the series.

Salvador took to Instagram to share a late farewell post for her characters that she enjoyed bringing to life.

“How do I say goodbye to such a character? How do I un-Regina?” she said in her post.

According to the Kapamilya star, it was not a walk in the park to be “evil yet full of heart” just like Regina.

“It was definitely not a walk in the park to be evil yet full of heart, righteous yet troubled, intelligent yet mildly insane, beautiful yet monstrous and strong yet incredibly vulnerable. But I enjoyed every moment of bringing this character to life,” she continued.

“Thank you for the experience, Regina V. Valentina, saying goodbye for now.”

The series, which ended last week after a six-month run, saw Regina (Salvador) choosing to still be Valentina even after Darna (Jane de Leon) defeated Borgo in the super finale.

Salvador and De Leon’s portrayal of the lead characters widened their fan bases individually and also gained them a shared fandom -- "JaneNella" --during the airing of the show.

In fact, the "JaneNella" fandom has put up several billboards to express their support for de Leon and Salvador, who play mortal enemies Darna and Valentina, respectively.

For the finale, the fandom made sure that the attention would reach international waters with a digital billboard that was displayed at Times Square in New York City.

Fans of Salvador and de Leon have also campaigned for a follow-up project for the tandem upon the conclusion of the show.

