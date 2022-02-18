WATCH: Lovi Poe fulfills dream duet with Regine Velasquez

MANILA – It was a dream come true for Lovi Poe to finally be able to sing with her idol Regine Velasquez.

Poe ticked this off her bucket list when she appeared on “Magandang Buhay,” where Velasquez is a guest host.

While their duet only happened during a commercial break, Poe made sure to immortalize the moment by sharing a video of it on her Instagram page.

“In between gaps, it’s a dream come true to sing with Ate @reginevalcasid. My Reginian heart is definitely not bluer than blue. Narito Ako naman next? WOW lang, Lovi,” she said in jest.

In a past interview, Poe admitted that music is really her first passion. In fact, she was first introduced to the public in 2008 as a recording artist. But the acting bug caught her and she set singing aside.

However, Poe eventually made her way back into music, with the actress releasing her own tunes in recent months.