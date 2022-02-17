Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Kathleen Agir and Raf Juane were reduced to tears after clearing a misunderstanding inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

In Thursday’s episode, Agir opened up to Juane inside the girls’ bedroom, saying she was bothered by the latter’s jokes sometimes.

Juane, who already sensed that Agir was distancing herself, said she would just stop throwing jokes at her to avoid misunderstanding.

“It's OK to joke me around,” Agir responded.

But Juane explained that both of them could not pinpoint a specific instance in which her jokes went overboard, which is why she decided not to tease her fellow housemate anymore.

Agir then came up with one recent instance, in which Juane gave comments about her makeup to Zach Guerrero for their weekly task.

Juane revealed that it was the third time someone approached her about her jokes and she felt there was really a problem with her.

Agir immediately apologized to Juane, but the latter broke down and acknowledged she was disappointed in herself.

“I'm sorry I pointed it out. I didn't know na that's your personality talaga,” Agir consoled Juane.

While crying together, the two came to an agreement to accept each other regardless if they have some “not so good” attitude at times.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.