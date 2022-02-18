LOOK: Andre Brouillette now working in Hawaii

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Andre Brouillette is now working in Hawaii.

Brouillette took to social media to share a photo of him while on the job and wrote in the caption: “What can I make for you?”

Going by his photo, Brouillette seems to be working as a bartender at a hotel.

In the comments section, Brouillette confirmed that he’s working in the hotel when he answered one of his followers.

“Omg do u work there? I work in the same shopping center. Nakita ka daw ng mga Co workers ko kahapon sa kta. Saying wala aq,” the netizen asked.

“Haha yes,” Brouillette answered.

The last time Brouillette made headlines was a year ago when he and Lou Yanong broke up.

The former couple announced their separation through a statement posted by Brouillette on Instagram, which was then shared by Yanong on her own page.

Brouillette and Yanong met during their stint as housemates in the “Otso” edition of “PBB,” which ran from November 2018 to August 2019. They formed the “Big 4,” or the top four finalists, alongside comedy duo Fumiya Sankai and Yamyam Gucong.