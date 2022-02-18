K-pop: Red Velvet to make comeback in March

Korean girl group Red Velvet made its much-awaited comeback with 'Queendom.' Photo from Twitter/@RVsmtown

Korean girl group Red Velvet is set to make a comeback in March with a new album.

In a report in Soompi, agency SM Entertainment confirmed that Red Velvet is returning next month.

“Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of a release in March. We ask that you please show a lot of interest,” SM Entertainment said in a statement.

The group's upcoming album will be their first since it released “Queendom” in August last year.

In 2021, Red Velvet made its much-anticipated comeback with the 6-track record along with the music video for the lead single of the same name.

"Queendom" is an upbeat dance track with a catchy hook that highlights the members' refreshing vocals.

"Queendom" comes nearly 2 years after "The ReVe Festival: Finale," the group's last full-group release back in December 2019 which was fronted by the well-loved "Psycho."

Red Velvet debuted in August 2014 with "Happiness" with the 4-member lineup of Irene, Seugli, Wendy and Joy. The following year, Yeri joined the team when it released its first extended play "Ice Cream Cake."

Red Velvet last visited Manila in 2019 for the K-pop World Music Festival.