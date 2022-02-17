New behind-the-scenes photos of ‘Darna’ show cast members Janella Salvador, Zaijan Jaranilla, Rio Locsin, Jane de Leon, and Joj Agpangan. JRB Creative Production

MANILA — ABS-CBN has released new behind-the-scenes photos of its TV adaptation of “Darna,” giving fans the first glimpse of Janella Salvador in characters as Valentina and Zaijian Jaranilla as the teenage Ding.

JRC Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit producing “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” shared the images on Thursday.

Salvador is seen as the human alter ego of Valentina, Regina, who is a lawyer and a vlogger. Jaranilla as Ding, meanwhile, accompanies his sister Narda (Jane de Leon) in one snap, and is portrayed as a student in another.

Aside from Salvador, Jaranilla, and de Leon, among the cast members seen in photos are Joshua Garcia as Brian and Rio Locsin as Roberta.

Acclaimed director Chito S. Roño, who is helming the series along with Avel Sunpongco, is also shown in the still.

“Darna” is currently filming at ABS-CBN’s sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and is scheduled to premiere later this year.

