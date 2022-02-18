James Reid greets fans upon arrival in LA

James Reid was welcomed by fans after he safely arrived in Los Angeles, California on Friday (Manila time).

In a video posted by one of his supporters on Instagram, the actor took time to greet them upon landing, saying: “What’s up Reiders and Royals. I landed safely. I’m out here in LA.”

Reid’s mother and sister accompanied him on Thursday night as he departed the Philippines in an apparent major move.

Over the weekend, a “despedida” gathering was organized by Reid’s friends and Careless Music colleagues stirring speculation as to his plans abroad.

Reid has made no announcement on whether there is a project involved in his departure.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.