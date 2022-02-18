MANILA – Even after publicly admitting their relationship, JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz have remained a low-key couple, rarely posting photos of each other on social media.

Labajo, however, felt proud to flex their relationship this Valentine’s Day, showing his followers that they got to spend it together.

“Swerte ko na makasama ka sa araw ng pag-ibig. Ganda mo talaga. Labyu beh,” he wrote in the caption.

The first photo shows Labajo kissing Wroblewitz on the nose, while the other shots show where they celebrated the occasion.

For a while now, Wroblewitz is the only personality that Labajo follows on Instagram.

The beauty queen was also featured in the music video of Labajo’s “Buwan,” which has earned more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Wroblewitz first made headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."