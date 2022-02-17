‘Go, rockstar!’ Sister shares sendoff for James Reid

James Reid’s mother and sister accompanied him Friday as he departed the Philippines in an apparent major move, which was earlier celebrated with a “despedida” or a farewell party.

On Instagram, Reid’s maternal sister, Chantal Calicdan, shared photos of her and their mother, Emma MacDonald, hugging the actor, with the airport in the background.

One clip showed Reid walking towards the departure area with his luggage in tow, and waving goodbye to his family.

“Go rockstar!” Calicdan wrote in the caption.

Early this week, a “despedida” gathering Reid’s friends and Careless Music colleagues stirred speculation as to his plans abroad.

Reid has made no announcement or any direct indication of his destination or whether a project is involved.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.