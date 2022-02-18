MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin and her family marked the 95th birthday of their father Angelo Colmenares.

In her social media posts on Thursday, Locsin shared her birthday greeting for her dad's special day.

She also shared a clip showing how they celebrated his birthday.

"Daddy’s girl Happy 95th," Locsin simply wrote on one of her Instagram posts.

"Family, good food, 50’s music, unli frozen strawberry margaritas, burger bar. Keeping it in our backyard. Our little celebration of life," Locsin wrote as caption to her most recent Instagram post.

Locsin's father recovered from COVID-19 last year.

In a previous social media post, Locsin paid tribute to her father saying he has been instrumental in becoming the person she is today.

