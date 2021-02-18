Snakes in a tent: Ivana’s mom pulls revenge prank

Ivana Alawi reacts to a prank pulled by her mother, as seen in their latest vlog. YouTube: Ivana Alawi

MANILA — After a series of vlogs dedicated to pulling a prank on her family members, Ivana Alawi now became their shared target, in the latest episode of the actress’ YouTube channel.

Ivana was joined by her mother and siblings in another “24-hour challenge,” this time staying inside a tent. The actress and her younger sister Mona competed with their brother Hashim and their mother Fatima.

Unknown to Ivana and Mona, their competitors didn’t bother staying inside the tent for most of the challenge’s duration.

The next day, they then connived with Mona to pull their revenge prank on Ivana, who was still sleeping soundly at the time.

The setup: a screaming Fatima will wake her daughter, to the sight of snakes — fake ones, of course — inside her tent.

The prank sent Ivana scrambling to escape her tent, and not long after, crying, not because of fear, but out of concern that her family had been hurt by the snakes.

