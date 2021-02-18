Richard Merk suffers mild stroke

MANILA -- Jazz singer Richard Merk was rushed to a hospital after suffering a mild stroke last Februay 11, his sister Rachel Anne Wolfe revealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 17.

Posting a photo of Merk lying on a hospital bed, Wolfe asked for prayers for her brother's recovery.

"Please say a prayer for my brother Richard Merk who had a mild stroke last Feb. 11 in his sleep. All the prayers you can give would be very much appreciated. He is in high spirits and is recovering at Makati Medical Center," Wolfe wrote.

Merk is known to suffer from a form of diabetes, which he has previously sought treatment for.



Merk and Wolfe are the children of Annie Brazil, widely regarded as the country's queen of jazz.