'No editing': Sharon Cuneta shows off fit figure

MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta wowed her fans and fellow celebrities as she flaunted her slimmer figure.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday night, Cuneta showed her fit body in a long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

"Just got home from work. Thank You, Lord for a wonderful taping day!" Cuneta wrote in the caption, which also used the hashtag #noeditinghuwaw.

In the comment section of her post, Cuneta's friends from showbiz praised her weight loss.

Alex Gonzaga wrote: "Sexy!!!!!."

"Beautiful," Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla wrote.

Ara Mina wrote: "That’s my Ate. So sexy na."

"Looking great mama!!!," Jackielou Blanco shared.

Pops Fernandez added: "You look great."

Just last January, Cuneta took to social media to proudly show off her slimmer figure as she posed in her swimsuit following a dip in the pool.

“I haven’t been a 10 in many years. My normal size when I was thin was 6 or 8 and I would panic na 'pag 8! Now to get to size 6 means I need to lose the last 20 lbs,” Cuneta wrote on Instagram.

After so many years of trying to get rid of her extra weight, Cuneta believes that losing another 20 lbs “does not seem like too much work anymore.”

Cuneta is currently taping for the upcoming season of ABS-CBN's "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Cuneta, Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid are set to return as judges of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which will air its fresh season later this month.

The 10 celebrities competing in the new season are Geneva Cruz, Jhong Hilario, Klarisse de Guzman, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Vivoree Esclito, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

