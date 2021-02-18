Miles Ocampo receives flowers with sweet note from Bimby

MANILA – Erich Gonzales is not the only celebrity who went out of her way to surprise Kris Aquino on her 50th birthday.

Based on her most recent Instagram update, actress Miles Ocampo also got a chance to spend quality time with Aquino to celebrate her special day.

“From being my nanay Roxanne 8 years ago til now, thank you for loving me. Thank you very much for everything, tita Kris. I love you always,” she wrote.

Aside from getting to bond with Aquino, Ocampo also got a surprise from the former Kapamilya TV host’s son Bimby.

Based on Ocampo’s Instagram Stories, Bimby gave her a bouquet of flowers that came with a sweet note.

“Dear Ate Miles, maraming maraming salamat for being such a loyal Ate. Sana you will get a letter from a boyfriend and not me na lang hehe,” Bimby wrote.

“But in all seriousness, thank you. I will forever love and respect you,” Bimby added.

Ocampo became close to Aquino when they worked together on the drama series “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw” which aired on ABS-CBN in 2013.

The series also starred Anne Curtis and Robin Padilla.