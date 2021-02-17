‘Kamay ng bampira’? Vin Abrenica answers funny comments on Sophie Albert’s pale hand

In a span of a month, Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert have announced moving in together, getting engaged, ang being expectant parents. Instagram: @vinabrenica, @itssophiealbert

MANILA — “What’s the commotion all about?”

This was Vin Abrenica’s playful answer on Tuesday to comments pertaining to his fiancée Sophie Albert’s pale hand, with several netizens joking that theirs is a “tragic” love story.

The photo, posted by Albert earlier this week as they announced their engagement, circulated on social media, prompting comments asking, in jest, whether the actress is alive and well.

“May dugo pa ba yan?” one quipped.

“Nakakalungkot na love story,” joked another, with a crying emoji.

One got creative, writing: “He proposed even if the girl was lifeless, knowing that the girl love hims so much… This love is one of a kind.”

Another even gave a title to the imagined fantasy romance: “Pagmamahalang Bampira at Mortal”.

The comments appeared to reach Abrenica, as he posted yet another photo of Albert appearing pale, with the caption, “What’s the commotion all about?”

“We love and appreciate all your warm and sweet greetings! Di ko maiwasang makita yung reactions and comments sa kamay ni @itssophiealbert kesyo sinasabi na

“A. Sobra sa gluta

B. Anong brand ng sabon/lotion niya

C. Anemic

D. Kamay ng Vampire

E. Kasama sa Adam's Family at iba pa.

“San ba banda dito ang Maputi? Hindi naman halata,” he wrote, with laughing emojis.

Abrenica, 29, and Albert, 30, are marking successive milestones as a couple this year. Aside from their engagement, they recently announced being expectant parents and moving in together, after eight years as a couple.

